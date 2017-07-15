Victim identified in deadly Limestone County accident

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident in Toney Saturday evening.

The accident occurred at 30485 Harvest Rd., near the intersection of County Rd. 127 at 8:35 p.m.

HEMSI Chief Operating Officer Don Webster confirmed one person was killed.

The victim has been identified as Luis Cerino Carrizalez, 28, of Huntsville.

Carrizalez was killed when the 2000 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and overturned. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Carrizalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48