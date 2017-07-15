One confirmed dead in Limestone County accident

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident in Toney just before 9 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Late this afternoon an 18-year-old male escaped from the Three Springs juvenile facility in Madison. Saleh Naji is described as an Arabian male, who is 5’6’ and 155 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. Naji was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants at the facility, which is located at 1329 Browns Ferry Rd.More >>
Officers arrived at the scene to find a dead male in a tent. The homeless man appeared to have been deceased for an extended amount of time.More >>
Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight, claiming the life of one man.More >>
The Von Braun Center can move forward with some major improvements after the Huntsville City Council approved a 2 percent lodging tax Thursday night.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
