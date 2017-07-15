One confirmed dead in Limestone County accident

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident in Toney just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

The accident occurred at 30485 Harvest Rd., near the intersection of County Rd. 127.

HEMSI Chief Operating Officer Don Webster has confirmed one person was killed.

We are on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

