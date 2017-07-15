National Guard unit deploying to Middle East gets big sendoff

Hundreds of North Alabama's citizen Soldiers are answering their country's call to duty.

Supporters joined their families to send them off to a mission in the Middle East.

The Alabama Army National Guard's 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, out of Decatur, will support combat troops during their 11-month deployment.

The Huntsville High School auditorium was filled beyond capacity for the departure ceremony on Saturday.

The 115th will provide communications for units, manage help desks and provide technical control facilities. Where that will be is not being revealed.

Some have been deployed before. Some are going into active duty overseas for the first time.

The mother of 20-year-old Jordan Stonecipher talked about her son's first deployment.

"Mixed emotions. Kind of nervous. He's my only son. But, I have a lot of pride and I have a lot of faith, and I know he's going to do a great job. He's excelled at everything he's ever done, and he's got his head in the game straight, and he's ready to do it," said Christi Brown.

The 115th will conduct some additional training at Fort Hood in Texas before deploying overseas.

