Power partially restored in Madison Co.

Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Crews have restored service to the previously announced outage areas of New Market and South Huntsville.

Both outages followed a line of storms that passed through the Madison County Service area.

Crews are still working other weather-related isolated outages across sections of Madison County.

Click here to view the Huntsville Utilities outage map.

