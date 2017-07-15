Teen escapes from Three Springs juvenile facility in Madison

Late this afternoon an 18-year-old male escaped from the Three Springs juvenile facility in Madison.

Saleh Naji is described as an Arabian male, who is 5’6’ and 155 lbs, with brown hair and eyes.

Naji was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants at the facility, which is located at 1329 Browns Ferry Rd.

Anyone with information should contact the City of Madison Police Department immediately.

