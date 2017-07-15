Teen escapes from Three Springs juvenile facility in Madison

Late this afternoon an 18-year-old male escaped from the Three Springs juvenile facility in Madison. Saleh Naji is described as an Arabian male, who is 5’6’ and 155 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. Naji was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants at the facility, which is located at 1329 Browns Ferry Rd.More >>
Officers arrived at the scene to find a dead male in a tent. The homeless man appeared to have been deceased for an extended amount of time.More >>
Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight, claiming the life of one man.More >>
The Von Braun Center can move forward with some major improvements after the Huntsville City Council approved a 2 percent lodging tax Thursday night.More >>
Chick-fil-A and the Harmenings teamed together to create "Serve Like Sarah" day.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
