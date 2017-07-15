Decatur Police investigating after body found in woods

At 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Decatur Police received a report that a body had been found behind the Morgan County District Shop on Central Pkwy.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a dead male in a tent. The homeless man appeared to have been deceased for an extended amount of time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit and the Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn were notified and responded.

Decatur Fire and Rescue also responded.

Authorities have been able to identify the man, but are withholding his name pending notification of his family.

The man’s body has been transported to the Alabama Dept. of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48