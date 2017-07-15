Decatur Police investigating after body found in woods

Officers arrived at the scene to find a dead male in a tent. The homeless man appeared to have been deceased for an extended amount of time.More >>
Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight, claiming the life of one man.More >>
The Von Braun Center can move forward with some major improvements after the Huntsville City Council approved a 2 percent lodging tax Thursday night.More >>
Chick-fil-A and the Harmenings teamed together to create "Serve Like Sarah" day.More >>
Calhoun Community College’s athletics program will officially close at the end of the 2018 spring semester.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Hot dog products have been recalled by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
