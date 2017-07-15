One dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight, claiming the life of one man.More >>
Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight, claiming the life of one man.More >>
The Von Braun Center can move forward with some major improvements after the Huntsville City Council approved a 2 percent lodging tax Thursday night.More >>
The Von Braun Center can move forward with some major improvements after the Huntsville City Council approved a 2 percent lodging tax Thursday night.More >>
Chick-fil-A and the Harmenings teamed together to create "Serve Like Sarah" day.More >>
Chick-fil-A and the Harmenings teamed together to create "Serve Like Sarah" day.More >>
Calhoun Community College’s athletics program will officially close at the end of the 2018 spring semester.More >>
Calhoun Community College’s athletics program will officially close at the end of the 2018 spring semester.More >>
Family members and police confirm the baby who survived last weekend's deadly car crash while still in the womb has died.More >>
Family members and police confirm the baby who survived last weekend's deadly car crash while still in the womb has died.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>