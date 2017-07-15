One dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight, claiming the life of one man.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Old Blue Springs Rd. last night just before midnight.

When they arrived on the scene, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the victim was killed during a dispute with another man, which led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville P.D. at (256) 722-7100 or 53CRIME.

No further information is available as authorities continue to investigate.

