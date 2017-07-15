Murder suspect sought in deadly Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police have identified the suspect sought in an overnight murder over the weekend.

Police are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Mondrel Ward. He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Ezekiel Briggs.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Old Blue Springs Road just before midnight Friday. Police ay the two were arguing when Ward shot and killed and Briggs.

Ward is a black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100 or 53CRIME. You can also submit tips in the online submission form or through their mobile app.

