Murder suspect sought in deadly Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police have identified the suspect sought in an overnight murder over the weekend.More >>
Huntsville police have identified the suspect sought in an overnight murder over the weekend.More >>
A Sunday post on the Bridge Street Town Centre Facebook page revealed the powers that be at the shopping center are trying to drum up public support to bring a Trader Joe’s to Huntsville.More >>
A Sunday post on the Bridge Street Town Centre Facebook page revealed the powers that be at the shopping center are trying to drum up public support to bring a Trader Joe’s to Huntsville.More >>
Police in Tuscumbia are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday. According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, 39-year-old Sachiko Basden left her home sometime during the night without her ID.More >>
Police in Tuscumbia are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday. According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, 39-year-old Sachiko Basden left her home sometime during the night without her ID.More >>
Isolated storm chances continue into the evening hours with high humidity. Some fog is possible overnight tonight with lows around 70.More >>
Isolated storm chances continue into the evening hours with high humidity. Some fog is possible overnight tonight with lows around 70.More >>
For so many families, back to school shopping means pencils, pens and papers. But these days, there's still a much more basic need for students and their families. And a couple of local groups are working to meet those needs.More >>
For so many families, back to school shopping means pencils, pens and papers. But these days, there's still a much more basic need for students and their families. And a couple of local groups are working to meet those needs.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
According to a spokesperson for Citizenship and Immigration quoted by "The Arizona Republic" said it's not uncommon for a new president to take a few months to get their own paperwork finalized, but generally during that time no letters are sent rather than one bearing the predecessor's name.More >>
According to a spokesperson for Citizenship and Immigration quoted by "The Arizona Republic" said it's not uncommon for a new president to take a few months to get their own paperwork finalized, but generally during that time no letters are sent rather than one bearing the predecessor's name.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>