Second-born children more likely to be trouble-makers, criminals

As if firstborn children needed another reason to feel superior about their place in the world.

Younger siblings everywhere are going to be very disappointed to learn that a new study has found that second-born children are more likely to get into trouble than firstborns, particularly when it comes to boys.

According to the MIT study, birth order plays a huge role in the “delinquency behavior” of the tens of thousands of brothers they examined as part of their research.

The study reveals that second-born boys are 20-40 percent more likely to have behavioral issues. They are more likely to be disciplined in school and have a greater chance of ending up in the criminal justice system than their older siblings.

That being said, parents should probably hold off on dropping their second-born boys outside with the recycling and writing off the loss of a bad seed. It turns out parents may be to blame in many cases.

The reason many second-born boys are badder than firstborns is because mom and dad are paying less attention to them.

“We consider the differences in parental attention as a potential contributing factor to the gaps in delinquency across the birth order,” the report says. “Second-born children tend to have less maternal attention than do their older siblings because firstborn children.”

Joseph Doyle, one of the study’s authors, also pointed the finger in another direction during a recent interview with NPR.

“The firstborn has role models, who are adults. And the second, later-born children have role models who are slightly irrational two-year-olds, you know, their older siblings,” Doyle said.

He added, “Both the parental investments are different, and the sibling influences probably contribute to these differences we see in labor market and what we find in delinquency.”

It seems the hits, both literal and figurative, keep on coming for the younger siblings of the world.

A separate study released in February showed a correlation between the extra attention heaped on firstborns and a higher IQ.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48