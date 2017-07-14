Second-born children more likely to be trouble-makers, criminals

The Von Braun Center can move forward with some major improvements after the Huntsville City Council approved a 2 percent lodging tax Thursday night.More >>
The Von Braun Center can move forward with some major improvements after the Huntsville City Council approved a 2 percent lodging tax Thursday night.More >>
Chick-fil-A and the Harmenings teamed together to create "Serve Like Sarah" day.More >>
Chick-fil-A and the Harmenings teamed together to create "Serve Like Sarah" day.More >>
Calhoun Community College’s athletics program will officially close at the end of the 2018 spring semester.More >>
Calhoun Community College’s athletics program will officially close at the end of the 2018 spring semester.More >>
Family members and police confirm the baby who survived last weekend's deadly car crash while still in the womb has died.More >>
Family members and police confirm the baby who survived last weekend's deadly car crash while still in the womb has died.More >>
On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council voted unanimously to officially approve plans to bring Blue Origin to the Rocket City.More >>
On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council voted unanimously to officially approve plans to bring Blue Origin to the Rocket City.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>