New study says this is the age when you’re officially ‘too old’ for clubbing

Everyone knows that there’s a legal age minimum to go clubbing—generally 21, for reputable liquor-serving establishments—but did you know there is also an age maximum?

Of course, the maximum is less a legal standard and more a societal judgment standard. And in this case, it may be younger than you think.

According to a recent survey conducted by British electrical retailer Currys PC World, 37 is magic age when clubbing stops being a fun night out and becomes an act of desperation—a verifiably tragic affair, as deemed by British strangers.

The survey of 5,000 adults keyed in on age 37 as the absolute ceiling for regular clubbing, but revealed that 31 is the age people officially start preferring to stay home instead of hitting the town.

Respondents gave a wide array of reasons for the change in behavior, one of the most popular answers being the inevitable hangover. Twenty-nine percent said they simply didn’t want to suffer through the next day.

Simple logistics become a much bigger issue after a certain age. Having to get dressed up (and suffer in heels all night), arrange babysitters and transportation, and brave the weather just aren’t worth it anymore.

Nearly half of those surveyed simply said raucous evenings out were no longer “their scene,” preferring instead to kick back in comfortable clothes and camp out on the couch on the weekends.

And that’s nothing to be ashamed of!

“The Great Indoors study recognizes the fact that there comes a time when we appreciate our home comforts more than a hectic social life and it can often be a drag to play the social butterfly at parties and nights out,” said Matt Wilburn of Curry’s PC World.

It also doesn’t hurt that home is a lot more fun than it once was.

Wilburn added, “It’s now almost impossible to get bored at home, with endless box sets and the latest technology … that it often surpasses its outdoor equivalent.”

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48