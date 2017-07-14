Guntersville Civitan Club Bass Tournament moving to new pavilion

Next year's Guntersville Civitan Club Bass Tournament will have a brand new home.

That's the goal for the Guntersville Civitan Club. They are hard at work planning a new fishing pavilion for the city. It will be constructed at the Johnny Stewart boat ramp near Tom Jackson Park at the corner of Highway 69 and Sunset Drive.

Longtime Guntersville Civitan Club member Jim Swords said the area is a perfect location for their project.

"That is used so much during the year, and so we looked at the spots on the lake there where we could build a pavilion for the community and to help this place be a better place for people to come in and enjoy Guntersville," said Swords.

The Civitan Club has been serving Guntersville since 1922. This is just the latest of many projects they have completed over the years.

Members say the project will take about two months to complete and hope to have it ready in time for next year's tournament.

