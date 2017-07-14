Rainsville gets grant to widen road for Paragon Specialty Products

If you live in DeKalb County, road improvements and jobs are coming your way very soon. This comes as a result of an $80,000 grant recently awarded from Gov. Kay Ivey.

The grant will help widen Ranch Road in Rainsville where a new facility is being constructed for Paragon Specialty Products.

Mayor Roger Lingerfelt said this is going to have a positive impact on the city in more ways than one.

"We're getting this road fixed. It's only costing us $39,000. We're getting $80,000 towards this grant. So it's a tremendous effect on the economy of the city and the possibility of somebody else moving out on that road and putting a business in. It's great," said Lingerfelt.

The mayor said they hope to begin this project by the fall, pending finalization of the grant work.

Construction of that new plant is expected to bring 17 new jobs to the area.

