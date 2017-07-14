Huntsville City Council approves lodging tax for Von Braun Center expansion

The Von Braun Center can move forward with some major improvements after the Huntsville City Council approved a 2 percent lodging tax Thursday night. They also gave the green light to a $1 per night surcharge on hotel rooms.

This will pay for 113,000 square feet of new space at the VBC. That includes a new ball room, outdoor terrace, meeting spaces, lobby and concourse. There will also be more parking added and a new music hall.

VBC leaders says this $42 million expansion is necessary to stay competitive.

