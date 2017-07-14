Thousands honor church bus victim through 'Serve Like Sarah' day

About one month ago, a deadly bus crash in Atlanta cut Sarah Harmening's life short. On Friday, it was a much different scene as thousands showed their support for Harmening across the Tennessee Valley and beyond.

Chick-fil-A and the Harmenings teamed together to create "Serve Like Sarah" day. They sold T-shirts for $10 each. Her sister, Katelyn Harmening, said they've sold about 2,200 so far. All the money is going to an organization called Lottie Moon so that the Harmenings can sponsor a missionary family in Sarah's honor.

Katelyn said she hopes the T-shirts' meaning will remind people of Sarah long after today is over.

“I hope when people wear these shirts they'll be reminded to serve like Sarah every day. I mean it's not just one day. It's about serving like Sarah for the rest of our lives. That should be not just what my family does but everybody who knows Sarah and who even doesn't know Sarah,” she said.

Katelyn said more fundraisers are to come in the near future. We’ll update you when we learn more.

