82-year-old competing for Ms. Alabama Nursing Home

Beauty is ageless. A Marshall County woman will be competing later this month in the Ms. Alabama Nursing Home Pageant.

At age 82, Roslin Williams doesn't have a lot of experience in these kind of contests, but she says she has every intention on winning it. Ever yday, she works to get that wave just right. After all, she was recently named a top 10 finalist for Ms. Alabama Nursing Home.

"It was kind of like you've got to be kidding me. They assured me they weren't kidding," said Williams.

In recent years, Williams entered the Albertville Nursing Home and Rehab Select and she told herself she wanted to make the best of it.

"It was something I just told myself I was going to do when I came in here was be a player and not a watcher," said Williams.

So now her efforts are paying off, but she knows the competition will be tough.

"I've looked over the pictures of the ladies, the top 10 ladies, that will be competing when I'm in there. All beautiful," she said.

So after eight decades of life, Williams hasn't given up on having a competitive spirit and for her beauty is at any age.

"I'm very anxious to do it. I want to have the fun of it," Williams said.

The contest will take place July 31 at the Hyatt Regency in Birmingham. The winner will serve as a spokesperson for nursing home residents and the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48