Newborn dies following wreck that killed his pregnant mother in Huntsville

Family members and police confirm the baby who survived last weekend's deadly car crash while still in the womb has died.

Mason's mother, 29-year-old Danetria Rice, was still pregnant with him when a car ran into hers on Jordan Lane near Sportsman Lane on July 8. Rice died but Mason was rescued and sent to UAB Hospital. Family members confirmed on Friday that he died at the hospital.

Rice's husband, Joel Johnson, was in the car with them. He survived.

The car that hit them was driven by 57-year-old Dennis Hammond, who police said was under the influence. He was charged with reckless murder for Rice's death.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesman said additional charges for Mason's death are pending.

Hammond is out of jail on a $60,000 bond.

