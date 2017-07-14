Calhoun Community College suspending athletics program

Calhoun Community College’s athletics program will officially close at the end of the 2018 spring semester. This will cancel baseball, softball and golf.

Calhoun's president, Jim Klauber, said they are scrapping the program because of required reductions in the college’s overall operating budget.

“The decision to suspend our athletics program was an extremely difficult one to reach, however, after much consideration and deliberation of all possible options, we felt this was in the best interest of the college as a whole,” Klauber said in a statement.

“Decisions such as this are never easy to make, however, as we looked at the college's overall budget this year, it became apparent that reductions in every area had to be made; athletics was one such area," he said.

Klauber said all students and staff impacted by the closure were notified earlier this week.

Current student athletes have been given the option to remain with the college for the last season, and all scholarship commitments will be honored. Those choosing to transfer to another institution will be released from their Calhoun commitment.

“While program closures are never easy, we want this transition to be as smooth as possible for everyone affected,” Klauber said. “I thank Coaches Mike Burns and Dr. Nancy Keenum for their leadership, their commitment to our students, and their guidance during this time.”

