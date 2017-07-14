Huntsville man facing drug charges

Huntsville police charged 32-year-old James Starratt with multiple crimes following a traffic stop.

Investigators say on July 12 an officer stopped a car in the area of Pulaski Pike and Poplar Avenue for being in violation of the City of Huntsville Noise Ordinance and for not wearing a seatbelt.

As a result of the traffic stop officers ended up finding cocaine, marijuana, a stolen .45 caliber handgun, forged checks and equipment used to make and print checks. Officers also found almost $14,000 in cash.

The driver James Starratt, was charged with possession of a forged instrument, possession of a forgery device, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The department’s Financial Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation into the forgery equipment and it could result in additional arrests and charges.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48