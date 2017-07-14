Back to School tax free weekends - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Back to School tax free weekends

Alabama Tax-Free Weekend: Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 23 

Tennessee  Tax-Free Weekend: Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30 

