Decatur plant cited for labor violations

Gemstone Foods owed 595 employees more than $140,000 in back wages and damages after the U.S. Department of Labor found overtime violations at the chicken-cutting company’s two Decatur facilities.

In June, the TimesDaily reported the state department of labor fined Gemstone $64,200 for violations related to a dozen teen workers at its McEntire Lane facility. The youngest was 13.

The teens’ documentation showed large discrepancies in age, “so egregious that a layperson could identify these documents were forged,” according to an Alabama Department of Labor report.

At that time, the federal department’s investigation was still ongoing. A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) on Thursday said it found three types of violations, including the employment of underage workers.

Read more at Times Daily.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48