Enjoy free tomato sandwich Friday at Colbert courthouse

If you're looking for something different for lunch Friday, free tomato sandwiches will be available on the Colbert County Courthouse lawn from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

While the sandwiches are free, Colbert County 4-H members will be collecting donations for 4-H and 4-H Animal Sciences programs.

