Initial turnout low for Decatur rec centers' new extended hours

The first week of additional hours at two Decatur recreation centers has not resulted in a large influx of visitors, but those who have come at the new times are spread across age groups.

The City Council voted last week to spend $3,100 to add three hours a day during the week at the Aquadome and two hours a day at Fort Decatur.

Through Aug. 8, the Aquadome is open from 5 until 8 p.m., while Fort Decatur's extended hours are from 6 until 8.

Previously, both gyms closed for the day at 5 p.m.

“The numbers are what they are,” Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Dunlap said. “All we can do is open the recreation centers. We can’t control if they come or not.”

