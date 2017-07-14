Firefighter group to give North Courtland financial guidance

Jonas Hobbs said he wants to make sure the North Courtland Volunteer Fire Department is a good steward of its money.
Hobbs, president of the Lawrence County Firefighters Association, told the town's council on Tuesday night that proper record-keeping and reporting will keep the association’s financial assistance flowing to the town of about 700 residents.
“The town was not turning in the paperwork, the receipts, invoices,” said Hobbs, who attended the council meeting with three other association officers. “It has been a problem with the city in the past several years.
"North Courtland is not the only department. Over the years, we’ve had issues with all 11 departments in the association. We’re working with (North Courtland) so we don’t have the same problem as the last administration. The previous administration gave us correct answers, but didn’t produce the proper paperwork.”
Former North Courtland Mayor Ronald Jones said the town clerk met with association last year, and he thought everything had been worked out. The town clerk, Della Taylor, could not be reached for comment.
