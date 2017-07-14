Former councilman tells North Courtland mayor to resign

A former city councilman is calling for Mayor Riely Evans Sr. to resign, accusing Evans of allowing drug dealers to rule the streets.

Everette Mayes said last week’s double homicide on Rosa Parks Street is a result of Evans’ inability to control “the chaos in town since Evans was elected” in 2016.

Lawrence County sheriff's investigators are searching for clues and a motive in the fatal shootings of James Lemark Madden, 41, 226B Bailey Road, Muscle Shoals, and Jimmy Lee Bolding, 34, of 936 Rosa Parks St., North Courtland, on Thursday night.

“I don’t see how (Evans) can make it through three years with the standards he has set by allowing these people to do what they want to do,” Mayes said. “He’s too immature to have the job of mayor. You can’t tell him anything. … We need somebody who knows the laws and will uphold the laws.”

Mayes said he resigned in November after 20 years on the council after Evans won the October election in a runoff against three-term incumbent Ronald Jones. Madden was Jones’ younger brother.

Read more at Moulton Advertiser .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48