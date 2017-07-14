Franklin County man who pleaded to manslaughter wants new trial

Jason Green said he was convinced he was going to get good time when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015.

“I was told the worse (sentence) I would get was eight years and then get good time,” Green said during a Rule 32 hearing Thursday in Franklin County Circuit Court.

He said he would not have agreed to plead to manslaughter if he had known he was not going to be eligible for good time.

Green testified he was advised by his attorney at the time, Billy Underwood, to accept the plea and that he would only serve at the “worst, eight years.”

After pleading to manslaughter in February 2015 in connection with the 2011 shooting death of his girlfriend, Shay Nicole Ledlow, in October 2015 Franklin County Circuit Judge Terry Dempsey sentenced Green to 19 years.

