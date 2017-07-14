Sheffield officials look for solutions to blocked railroad crossings

For residents of the Village and Rivermont, the East Douglas Street railroad crossing is the most convenient to get into the city's business district.

But residents like David Johnson have often approached the crossing only to find it blocked by a stationary train.

"One day a couple weeks ago, one was sitting for over an hour, and the next day for two or three hours and the next day the same thing," Johnson said. "That happens quite often at that crossing. It's totally unacceptable."

City Council members and Colbert County commissioners are inundated with phone calls from angry residents.

Sheffield Councilman Steve Stanley said he's suggested the city pass an ordinance setting a maximum time trains can block railroad crossings. Such ordinances, however, cannot be enforced.

"I have been looking at what can be done legally to get them to stop blocking the crossings because of the complaints I've gotten," Stanley said. "There's apparently nothing the local governments can do to stop it. Federal laws prevail against any local laws that might be passed."

