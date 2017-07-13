Huntsville City Council approves plans to bring in Blue Origin

On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council voted unanimously to officially approve plans to bring Blue Origin to the Rocket City.

Blue Origin announced their plans to come to the Rocket City last month, and the council's decision helps propel that plan forward.

Shane Davis, director of urban development, said 400 jobs are coming to the area with 350 of them guaranteed. The average pay start will be about $74,880.

The facility will be located on Explorer Boulevard across from Ferrell Road and just west of HudsonAlpha in Cummings Research Park.

Davis said this is something the community should be excited for because “the BE-4 will be a critical component in space for years to come.” He said Blue Origin's addition will help solidify Huntsville and the Marshall Space Flight Center in not only the government aspect but the commercial aspect as well.

