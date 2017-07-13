Shoals Crisis Center fires executive director amid funding loss

The Shoals Crisis Center has fired its executive director Samatha Belville and told her to stop talking to the media about the recent lack of funding to help sexual assault victims.

The state of Alabama cut their grant money after the Alabama Development of Economic and Community Affairs says the crisis center was put on a high-risk status for six outstanding grants in March. ADECA says the center's documentation did not fed federal guidelines.

An ADECA spokesperson said there was a delay of reimbursements to all agencies a year ago because of an accounting issue with the state, but that issue has been resolved. Earlier this week, the former executive director said ADECA was not helping them enough to figure out the reimbursement problem.

Sexual assault victims are now advised to go to One Place of the Shoals, but the state says this is just a temporary solution.

The Shoals Crisis Center's board has appealed the state's decision to terminate the grants. A hearing is scheduled for next month.

