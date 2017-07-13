Guntersville's Wings Over The Valley Air Festival seeks volunteers

Organizers for Guntersville's Wings Over the Valley Air Festival 2017 are reaching out to public for more volunteers, sponsors and vendors for the event. They also need air show acts, static airplane and helicopter displays, car, truck, and motorcycle entries.

The festival is a veteran-focused air show organized by the Guntersville Air Festival Foundation.

Event cochairman Joel Polletta said proceeds from the festival will go towards Wounded Warriors foundations in Marshall County.

Organizers say about 100 volunteers are needed for the event. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old and be accompanied by an adult.

The Wings Over the valley Air Festival will be held Sept. 16. A rain date has been scheduled for Sept. 17.

For more information on how you can help, you may visit their website at www.wingsoverthevalley.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48