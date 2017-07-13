Marshall County seeks solutions to RSVP building construction holdup

Construction of a new Retired and Senior Volunteer Program facility in Marshall County remains in limbo.

Groundbreaking was held in April but gaining an entranceway from the highway has stopped the project.

RSVP officials are asking the county commission to consider allowing entrance by way of county property. Officials with RSVP would like to use the county park's entranceway but some county commissioners have reservations about that.

RSVP held a groundbreaking in April to begin construction of their new nearly $2 million facility to aid in senior volunteer programs. But the nonprofit said they would not be able to share an entranceway off Highway 431 with a proposed for-profit business. So they are asking the county commission to consider allowing access to the back side of their property through the park.

Some commissioners have concerns, so the chairman said it's time for everyone to work together

"We're willing to sit down and work with RSVP. I want everybody involved in it. I want DOT, RSVP, the county attorney, everybody to sit down at a table and come up with some type of resolution to it," said Chairman James Hutcheson.

Hutcheson said he hopes they get this meeting together in the next couple of weeks.

