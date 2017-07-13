Ride-sharing service at Huntsville airport leaves taxi drivers uncertain about future

Lyft, a ride-sharing company new to Huntsville, is leaving some taxi drivers and owners uncertain about their future.More >>
Lyft, a ride-sharing company new to Huntsville, is leaving some taxi drivers and owners uncertain about their future.More >>
President Donald Trump has named Judge Liles Burke as a nominee to be a federal judge.More >>
President Donald Trump has named Judge Liles Burke as a nominee to be a federal judge.More >>
North Courtland protesters took the streets Tuesday night, demanding answers behind a recent double murder.More >>
North Courtland protesters took the streets Tuesday night, demanding answers behind a recent double murder.More >>
The Madison Police Department’s new police chief was sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting.More >>
The Madison Police Department’s new police chief was sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting.More >>
The University of North Alabama's police chief spoke out about the officer-involved shooting for the first time.More >>
The University of North Alabama's police chief spoke out about the officer-involved shooting for the first time.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.More >>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.More >>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>