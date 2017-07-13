GLO Airlines suspends flight operations

GLO Airlines has boasted nonstop flights from Huntsville to New Orleans since last September. However, on July 15, the airline will be suspending flight operations due to what they call "poor operator performance."

A spokesperson for GLO said in recent weeks they have had to cancel an excessive number of flights due to the “inability and unwillingness of the flight operator, Corporate Flight Management, to properly staff flights and maintain aircraft as required.”

According to a statement released by GLO, they will be back up and operating eventually. It’s unclear when operations are expected to resume.

“We look forward to returning to all markets and expanding further once the right partner is found,” said Staacy Cannon, president of GLO.

In the meantime, if you have a flight with GLO scheduled out of Huntsville International Airport, you may want to double check your reservations. An airline spokesperson said customer service should be reaching out to customers and refunding or reaccommodating passengers.

WAFF 48 News obtained the following statement from Jana Kuner, the airport's public relations manager:

Huntsville International Airport received notification from GLO earlier this month that they were working to secure a new Operator and that during this re-organization flights would be impacted. We were assured that GLO would contact all passengers and provide Customer Service regarding these changes. They relayed that they intended to resume full operation in all markets once a new partnership is in place. GLO can provide details on their progress.

