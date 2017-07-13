Jackson County seeks water project grant funding

The Jackson County Commission is hoping to bring fresh drinking water to residents in the northeastern end of the county.

Many residents are still on well water, but commissioners are hoping to change that. The county brought fresh drinking water to the area near Mud Creek in the last year. Now the county is wanting to extend those lines.

During the past couple of years, the Jackson County Commission has worked to bring public water to approximately 60 homes in the Wannville community. Chairman Matthew Hodges said the commission voted this week to seek another gr ant to connect more homes to clean drinking water.

Hodges hopes another 50 to 60 residents along County Road 141 just east of the Fackler community will benefit. The chairman said they're just trying to bring more clean water to those who want it.

"Throughout my time here on the county commission I've heard a lot about the need for water, particularly in the Wannville area and several other areas that we've put some dollars into, so yeah, folks throughout need it and last year's drought really showed the need for it because these wells were drying," said Hodges.

Hodges said they hope to get an answer from the state on approval by the end of the year.

