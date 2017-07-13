SEC Media Day 3 recap: What Alabama players had to say

President Donald Trump has named Judge Liles Burke as a nominee to be a federal judge.More >>
North Courtland protesters took the streets Tuesday night, demanding answers behind a recent double murder.More >>
The Madison Police Department’s new police chief was sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting.More >>
The University of North Alabama's police chief spoke out about the officer-involved shooting for the first time.More >>
The Priceville Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal shooting of a car theft suspect last Friday.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Jackson on Thursday on behalf of thousands of people incarcerated in Mississippi jails and their families and friends against Global Tel Link Corp.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Congressman Steve Scalise continues to recover after he was shot during a baseball practice on June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia.More >>
