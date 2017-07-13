SEC Media Day 3 recap: What Alabama players had to say

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Junior

On how players are stepping up to leadership roles following the NFL draft…

“Last year I had a leadership role, but I wasn’t the leader of the defense. This year I feel like I have to be more vocal and step into that role.”

On how the team is able to stay on top regardless of losing players to the NFL draft…

“We just had the number one recruiting class, so we always have talent. It’s a great school with a great program and a lot of history.”

On how the National Championship loss motivated the team and Coach Saban…

“You always learn from a loss, and if you don’t, then that’s on you. We’re definitely using the motivation, and we’re not letting small things slide. That’s the reason we lost last year because we let little things slide towards the end of the season and the championship game. We lost because of small details.

Bradley Bozeman, OL, Senior

On how Alabama has been able to maintain their level of success…

“There’s a lot of hard competitors on our team, and with Coach Saban, we focus on the process. We push every day and we try to be 1-0 at the end of every week. We try to do things that other people don’t want to do or can’t do. We just push it, break down barriers, and knock down walls.

On Jalen Hurts’ progression throughout the offseason…

“Our offense has come out clicking. It’s not about just the quarterback, or just the running back, or just the line. It’s about the whole unit. It’s about the whole machine. If one part isn’t running right, the whole thing’s not running. It’s not just one aspect.”

On the overall experience of SEC Media Days…

“It’s an awesome experience, to be selected by my coaches to represent my teammates. There’s a lot of guys that deserve to be up here to represent the University of Alabama football team, and I’m blessed that I’m here.”

Calvin Ridley, WR, Senior

On whether Jalen Hurts gets the respect he deserves…

“I really don’t see too many people disrespecting him. He did very, very well for a freshman. He’s improving every day and he’s one of those guys who works really hard to be better. He gets the respect, but there are some people out there who don’t respect him, but they should.”

On what is different about this Alabama team…

“I’ve been around two teams, one a championship and one not. Coach Saban preaches leadership, and the leadership on this team is pretty good. We have some guys who are buying in right away, and now we have to get the younger guys to buy in and we will be a good team.”

On the motivation for this season following the championship loss to Clemson…

“We definitely need that [the motivation]. When you lose a big game like that, you definitely come into the next season with a chip on your shoulder. We’re very excited to get out there. All our guys that did play in that game are really hungry to get back out there and play and show the world that we are one of the top teams in the nation.”

