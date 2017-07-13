SEC Media Day 4 recap: What Auburn players had to say

Tray Matthew, DB, Senior

On the emotional impact of transferring from Georgia to Auburn…

“The last couple of years have been the most amazing years of my life. I bounced back. I’ve met great friends. I’ve met so many great people in Auburn. It’s unbelievable. The teachers and custodians are even nice. They’re the greatest people you’ll ever meet. It’s been an honor to come to Auburn because they blessed me with a lot. I’ve earned my degree. I’m actually working on my master’s degree now, so everything has worked out perfectly.”

On playing through lingering injuries…

“This past year showed exactly what I can do when I’m healthy. I’m in the same system with Coach Steele, and I feel like I’m going to have a blast this year. I should be healthy once again. Carlton (Davis) went through a lot of adversity, and I know exactly where he’s coming from. I was there mentoring him the whole way because I know the feeling of being hurt, having lingering injuries and not being able to go full speed even though you want to. You want to be out there with your teammates.

On the importance of the South’s Oldest Rivalry…

“It’s very important to me. Winning that game would be a great way to go out and finish things at Auburn. I’m looking forward to it. We have high expectations, so we’ll see.”

Braden Smith, OL, Senior

On offensive depth…

“It makes us comfortable knowing that we have that kind of depth. We can plug in any player at any position and we have multiple options. We don’t have to fear that if one guy goes down we don’t have anyone to fill that spot. So definitely having that depth is very key.”

On integrating deep pass plays into regular blocking as an offensive lineman…

“Basically, you just have to be versatile enough that you’re not a one-sided player. That’s the balance between being gritty and being graceful. That’s just how the game is, you just have to excel at both ends.”

On Coach Malzahn’s cooking…

“Coach will sometimes host the team meal, probably twice a semester, and usually one of those times we go out to his house. One time, we had some sausage, brisket, and a lot of other stuff that I don’t even know what it’s called, but it tastes good!”

Daniel Carlson, K, Senior

On being on the team with his younger brother…

“It’s really special. It’s part of the reason I stayed an extra year in Auburn. I love it here at Auburn, and I think he will love it too. It’s fun to be able to practice with him and have me help him out and hopefully him help me out. It’s something similar to what I did with Cody Parkey in 2013. I learned a lot from him. It’s nice to be able to have another year to practice, workout, and get ready for that next year without being thrown into the fire right away.”

On the predictions of Auburn seasons…

“I think that we do have a special team this year. This is my fifth year and I was here during 2013, and it feels special and similar to that year. We’re all working hard and this team is really coming together. All of the talent and all of the pieces of the puzzle that need to come together, we have a shot at a really special year. I think we’re all just going to have to wait and see, but I’m really excited for the first game.”

On being the only kicker at Media Days…

“It feels good. Luckily, I’m a little taller so I’m not the smallest guy here. It’s a big honor for me to be here and represent Auburn.”

