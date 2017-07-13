Trump nominates former Marshall County judge for federal judge

President Donald Trump has named Judge Liles Burke as a nominee to be a federal judge.

If confirmed, Burke will serve as a district judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Burke, a native of Marshall County, has been an associate judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals since 2011. Before that, he was an acting circuit judge in Marshall County and a municipal judge for the city of Arab.

He also serves in the Alabama Army National Guard Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

Before becoming a judge, he was a general practice attorney.

Another Alabama attorney, Annemarie Carney Axon, was also nominated as a federal judge on Thursday. Axon is an attorney in Birmingham.

The other nominees include:

Michael Lawrence Brown, William McCrary Ray and Tilman Eugene Self of Georgia

Sen. Mark Norris, Thomas Lee Robinson Parker, William L. Campbell and Eli J. Richardson of Tennessee

Thomas Alvin Farr of North Carolina

Charles Barnes Goodwin of Oklahoma

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48