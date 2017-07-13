Trump nominates former Marshall County judge for federal judge - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Trump nominates former Marshall County judge for federal judge

Judge Liles Burke (Source: Alabama Judicial System) Judge Liles Burke (Source: Alabama Judicial System)
(WAFF) -

President Donald Trump has named Judge Liles Burke as a nominee to be a federal judge.

If confirmed, Burke will serve as a district judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Burke, a native of Marshall County, has been an associate judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals since 2011. Before that, he was an acting circuit judge in Marshall County and a municipal judge for the city of Arab.

He also serves in the Alabama Army National Guard Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

Before becoming a judge, he was a general practice attorney.

Another Alabama attorney, Annemarie Carney Axon, was also nominated as a federal judge on Thursday. Axon is an attorney in Birmingham.

 The other nominees include:

  • Michael Lawrence Brown, William McCrary Ray and Tilman Eugene Self of Georgia
  • Sen. Mark Norris, Thomas Lee Robinson Parker, William L. Campbell and Eli J. Richardson of Tennessee
  • Thomas Alvin Farr of North Carolina
  • Charles Barnes Goodwin of Oklahoma 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly