Fayetteville looking to begin downtown greenway construction in Spring 2018

The city of Fayetteville is moving forward with their plan to add a greenway that connects the courthouse square with Stone Bridge Park.

City administrator Scott Collins said the pathway will be about 12 feet wide, handicap accessible, open to bikes and pedestrians, and lined with trees, shrubs and other greenery.

"We are so excited because we've been working the past two years to get to this point,” said Collins. “And very excited for next spring when people start seeing construction start in the spring and especially when they get to use it in the fall."

The plan is phase one of a multi-phase greenway project. Collins said phase two will involve connecting Stone Bridge Park to the Camp Blount historical site and the Huntsville Highway commercial district.

Collins said they are hoping to begin the bid process by Jan. 1, begin construction in the spring and finish the first phase by Labor Day 2018.

