Woman killed in accident on Hwy 72 involving tractor-trailer

According to Limestone County 911, a woman is dead after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 72 at Lucas Ferry Road that happened on Thursday morning.

Investigators tell us the woman was driving an SUV when a tractor-trailer ran into the back of her vehicle.

The woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital via Med Flight where she passed away.

