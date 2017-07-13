Woman killed in accident on Hwy 72 involving tractor-trailer

North Courtland protesters took the streets Tuesday night, demanding answers behind a recent double murder.More >>
The Madison Police Department’s new police chief was sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting.More >>
The University of North Alabama's police chief spoke out about the officer-involved shooting for the first time.More >>
The Priceville Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal shooting of a car theft suspect last Friday.More >>
A Gadsden man is in trouble in Boaz after a series of assaults.More >>
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
