Woman accused of texting deputy by mistake, offering to sell 'tic-tacs'

For one Morgan County woman, texting the wrong number turned out to be a mistake that could cost her her freedom.

We're told Cynthia Johnson sent a text to a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy by mistake, offering to sell him "tic-tacs" for $3 each.

Sounds harmless right? The deputy was intrigued, talked with the drug task force, and then agreed to meet up with the mystery texter to buy 8 "tic-tacs".

Those "tic-tacs" turned out to Xanax.

Johnson is charged with attempted drug distribution.

