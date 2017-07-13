Tuscumbia police need help gathering info in robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Investigator Capt. Stuart Setliff said the robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 400 block of South Washington Street.

“Someone ordered two pizzas and when the driver got to the residence, he was robbed at gunpoint,” Setliff said. “Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt.”

The delivery driver reported a man was standing outside the house by the mailbox.

“As soon as he got out of the car and started to the house, (the driver) said three black men, wearing black or dark-colored hooded shirts, came out of the bushes with guns and robbed him,” Setliff said.

Police said the robbers took the driver’s wallet, a debit card, $20 and the two pizzas.

“Once they had the items, the robbers, along with the man standing at the mailbox left together,” Setliff said. “We believe they were all involved in the robbery.”

Read more at Times Daily.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48