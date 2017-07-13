Wilson Morgan Lake in limbo during wait on report

A study due in September will address how to improve the appearance of algae-covered Wilson Morgan Lake, city officials said.

The surface of the lake along Central Parkway Southwest, which is bordered by a popular walking and running trail, is almost completely covered with brown algae.

“The bloom (of algae) that’s in there right now, I’ve never seen it before to this magnitude” said engineer Blake McAnally, whose firm Pugh Wright McAnally is working on a study of the pond, and who helped construct part of the pond’s water retention apparatus in the 1980s.

Mayor Tab Bowling said he hopes the study will help.

“They are focusing on the flood issues first, then attention will be given to the aquatic life issue,” Bowling said.

McAnally said the study was focusing primarily on the flooding concerns of the area but is “also looking at aquatic life, fish and wildlife in the lake and enhancing it any way we can. We are looking at managing the growth of the algae.”

