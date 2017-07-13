PFOS chemicals cause fish consumption advisory from ADPH

The Alabama Department of Public Health says PFOS and PFOA chemicals are contaminating fish in the Tennessee River.

That's why they've put out a new advisory, asking people to restrict how much fish they eat caught from the Tennessee River.

These are the very same chemicals that caused a temporary "no-drinking" order from the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority during the summer

of 2016, and are at the center of pending pollution lawsuits for 3M and other companies who have factories along the Tennessee River.

The advisories are for areas west of I-65.

• Bakers Creek embayment at Wheeler

Reservoir, all species, one meal per month (PFOS).

• Big Nance Creek at Lawrence County Road 25, golden redhorse, one meal per month (mercury).

• Big Nance Creek at Lawrence County Road 25, largemouth bass, do not eat any (mercury).

• Big Nance Creek embayment immediately upstream of Alabama 101 bridge, largemouth bass, two meals per month (mercury).

• Flint Creek downstream of West Flint Creek in the vicinity of U.S. 31, largemouth bass, do not eat any (mercury).

• Limestone Creek embayment beginning approximately 1 mile upstream of the confluence with Tennessee River, largemouth bass, two meals per month (mercury).

• Round Island Creek embayment beginning 1.5 miles upstream of the confluence with Tennessee River, largemouth bass, two meals per month (mercury).

• Tennessee River main channel at mile 296 in Limestone County, largemouth bass, one meal per month (PFOS).

• Tennessee River area south of main river channel from mile 303 to 296 in Morgan County, one meal per month (PFOS).

