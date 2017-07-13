Recycling, police need facilities work in Guntersville

Building the new public works facility at Conners Island got that department and its affiliated programs in good shape as far as a building goes.

But 2 other departments in the city need a lot of work when it comes to their facilities. They’re the police department and the recycling department.

It came out awhile back when Mayor Leigh Dollar took the City Council on a city tour to see 25 different city facilities in a single day. The Council seemed to agree that those 2 departments are most in need of work.

The city has actually budgeted money to renovate the police department. But it poses a challenge because the department has to keep functioning while the work takes place.

Investigator John East showed the Council around the police department. It occupies the ground floor of City Hall. Mr. East said one issue with the current layout is that it is impossible to keep the public and inmates totally apart, and that presents a security risk.

