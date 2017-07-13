Work on Florence apartments could start in August

A proposal to build a 420-bed apartment complex has one hurdle remaining before construction begins.
"The final steps is to get subdivision approval and to file a plat," said Brantley Basinger, one of the principals of Mallory and Evans Development of Scottdale, Georgia.
The city Planning Commission has given approval for most of the other pre-construction steps, and the City Council has approved rezoning.
Mallory and Evans specializes in building off-campus apartments geared toward college students. The apartments will not be associated with the University of North Alabama.
The apartment complex will be located just past the terminus of West Irvine Street.
The Planning Commission will meet July 25 and consider the subdivision request.
Basinger said if all goes according to plan, construction will begin in mid-August, and the apartments should be available for rent before the 2018 fall semester begins. He said the company is investing more than $20 million in the complex.
