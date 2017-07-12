Kitchen Cops; 14 low performers, 8 below 80

Family members and police confirm the baby who survived last weekend's deadly car crash while still in the womb has died.More >>
Calhoun Community College’s athletics program will officially close at the end of the 2018 spring semester.More >>
On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council voted unanimously to officially approve plans to bring Blue Origin to the Rocket City.More >>
Lyft, a ride-sharing company new to Huntsville, is leaving some taxi drivers and owners uncertain about their future.More >>
President Donald Trump has named Judge Liles Burke as a nominee to be a federal judge.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Columbia native, banking icon, and former Augusta Nationals chairman William Woodward "Hootie Johnson has passed away.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.More >>
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.More >>
