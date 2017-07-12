Kitchen Cops; 14 low performers, 8 below 80

The Marshall County Health Department handed A & D Express China Buffet in Guntersville a 78. When food is at the wrong temperature, it's in what's called the "Food Danger Zone," which allows bacteria to grow rapidly. The inspector reports cold food wasn't cold enough, held 19 degrees over the required 41 degree maximum temperature. A & D Express also lost points because of a dishwashing machine that was not sanitizing properly.

Speedy Gonzales Tacos in Boaz also scored a 78. The inspector reports they held on to food too long, keeping it past its expiration date. They also reportedly had tamales held at 100 degrees, well under the 135 degree minimum for hot-holding food.

La Paloma in Albertville scored a 77. The health department reports food items in a cooler needed to be colder, held nine to 19 degrees over the mandated maximum temperature. And they reportedly failed to put date marks on food in the cooler to indicate when it would expire.

La Michoacan in Albertville scored a 79. They reportedly had some pork with that was neither hot nor cold enough to keep it out of the Food Danger Zone. They also lost points for washing utensils in hand sink.

The Shoney's in Albertville scored an 81. They lost points because of baloney on the hot bar that wasn't hot enough at 14 degrees off the mark and because there were no date marks on some ready to eat food.

The Golden Corral in Florence scored an 82. The Lauderdale County Health Department reports finding food in cold-holding that was over the required cold-holding temperature.

Santa Fe Cattle Company in Albertville scored an 83. The inspector reports some pans that were stored as clean had food residue on them.

Tienda Maya II in Albertville scored a 74. According to the inspector, raw chicken was at 68 degrees, which is 27 degrees over the required temperature.

JaMoka's Coffee Co. in Boaz scored a 76. Meats in a deli cooler were reportedly 9 to 11 degrees over the required cold-holding temperature.

Country Cafe in Langston scored a 76. The inspection reports shows raw chicken was five degrees above the required temperature.

The Scant City Food Mart in Arab scored a 77. The inspector reports pizza was held 13 degrees below the required temperature.

The Dairy Queen in Boaz scored an 81. The inspector reports there was bare hand contact made with ready-to-eat food.

Cazadores Fresh Mexican Grill in gr ant scored an 82. The inspector reports they did not cool several food items properly, which allows bacteria to grow.

El Sol King Pollo in Albertville scored an 81. Chicken was reportedly held 104 degrees, which is 31 degrees below the temperature needed to prevent bacterial growth in hot-holding food.

The Comin' In Hot mobile food unit in Huntsville is a Kitchen Cops High Performers, scoring a perfect 100.

The deli at the Publix on Pelham Avenue in Huntsville is also a high performer after the staff earned a 99.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48