Chick-fil-A opens in Fort Payne

North Courtland protesters took the streets Tuesday night, demanding answers behind a recent double murder.More >>
North Courtland protesters took the streets Tuesday night, demanding answers behind a recent double murder.More >>
The Madison Police Department’s new police chief was sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting.More >>
The Madison Police Department’s new police chief was sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting.More >>
The University of North Alabama's police chief spoke out about the officer-involved shooting for the first time.More >>
The University of North Alabama's police chief spoke out about the officer-involved shooting for the first time.More >>
The Priceville Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal shooting of a car theft suspect last Friday.More >>
The Priceville Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal shooting of a car theft suspect last Friday.More >>
A Gadsden man is in trouble in Boaz after a series of assaults.More >>
A Gadsden man is in trouble in Boaz after a series of assaults.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
The veteran said that between the history channel's documentary and what he's researched, he's most convinced by what he heard more than 70 years ago.More >>
The veteran said that between the history channel's documentary and what he's researched, he's most convinced by what he heard more than 70 years ago.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>