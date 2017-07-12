Chick-fil-A opens in Fort Payne

A new Chick-fil-A in Fort Payne will open Thursday morning.

Several dozen people were already camped out in the parking lot on Wednesday in hopes of being one of the first 100 customers inside the new restaurant and winning free Chick-fil-As for a year.

Kim Hall, the owner of the store, said Chick-fil-A has had ties to the city of Fort Payne for a number of years.

"Mr. Truett Cathy, that was founder of Chick-fil-A, he owned the Summit that was in Fort Payne. He had it kind of as a retreat for like, the operators or various things that they used it for. After he passed away, they had put it up for sale and actually met with a women's recovery center. And Chick-fil-A donated the Summit to that women's recovery center," said Hall.

The Fort Payne Chick-fil-A will be the 10th north Alabama location for the Atlanta-based chain. The store is located at 1824 Glenn Blvd Southwest.

