DeKalb County Sheriff's Office recalls warrant after reporting arrest

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has recalled a warrant for Jimmy Lebron Sparks of Rainsville.



Sparks says he was never arrested.



WAFF 48 reported Tuesday that Sparks had been charged with having an illegal house party. The information originated from a report by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday's warrant recall from the sheriff's office appears to contradict the office's original report.



A warrant filed on Friday, July 7 states Sparks was placed in the DeKalb County Jail following an alleged house party where as many as 20 people were drinking while underage.



Court records claim several teens scattered once authorities arrived and that a weapon was also discovered in between a mattress in a bedroom where some of the intoxicated juveniles were located.

The warrant recall, filed on Wednesday, states the "warrant issued in this case should be returned without action."





WAFF 48 has reached out to DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris for an explanation.



