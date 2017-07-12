DeKalb County man charged with hosting illegal house party

Authorities say a man hosted a house party with underage drinking in Rainsville. (Source: WAFF)

A DeKalb County man is in trouble with the law following a July Fourth party at his home where as many as 20 people were drinking while underage.

The incident happened at the home of Jimmy Lebron Sparks on County Road 584 in Rainsville.

Sparks was charged with having an illegal house party.

Court records say several teens scattered once authorities arrived.

A weapon was also discovered in between a mattress in a bedroom where some of the intoxicated juveniles were located.

Sparks fled the scene but was later arrested.

