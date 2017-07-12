Rainsville cleaning up illegal dump on city property

The city of Rainsville works on cleaning up an illegal dump site. (Source: WAFF)

Cleanup is underway in Rainsville at a site where city workers were illegally dumping waste.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is overseeing the cleanup.

City leaders say the dumping has been going on for a while. They also say city workers aren't the only offenders.

The mayor said the dumping has been going on for many years but said his administration is committed to getting it cleaned up.

Crews are piling up the dirt and debris found by ADEM in the spring off Horton Road. They'll start hauling the pile out by the truckload to a landfill Thursday.

Mayor Roger Lingerfelt said he's instructed city sanitation workers the site is off limits and to keep the gate locked to keep other people out.

The city council recently approved $15,000 to do the cleanup work.

The next step is to restore the area. Lingerfelt said they plan to replace the dirt with a chirt floor and give the area a new purpose.

"We have rolloff dumpsters. We have four- and eight-yard dumpsters that we rent out and so we need a place to store those. This is a good place. It's got a locked gate that's locked and all that on the front so this is a good place to store all that stuff. So what we're thinking about doing is making a positive out of this negative and getting it fixed," said Lingerfelt.

Lingerfelt said the cleanup should take about two weeks and then they'll begin the bidding process for the restoration work.

