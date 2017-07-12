Boaz students get early school start with Chromebooks

Some kids in Boaz are getting a head start on the next school year.

Middle and high school students will begin using Chromebooks. So school administrators are holding a Google boot camp. The two-day boot camp is designed to give kids and teachers a head start before school begins next month.

Last year, Boaz Middle School students got Chromebooks. This year, high school students will follow suit.

On Wednesday, students participated in an introductory class on Google tools in what educators call Google boot camp.. Technology coordinator Cara Whitehead said with a Chromebook you have access to current events and news that you just can't get with a textbook.

The boot camp is all about teaching effectiveness.

"What we're trying to teach kids these two days is to store all of this online where they don't have tons of papers and tons of binders. All they have to do is put their Chromebook in their backpack and they're good," said Whitehead.

They'll be handing out the Cromebooks to middle school and high school students shortly after school begins on Aug. 10 and they expect everyone to have their Chromebook by the end of the month.

